Andhra civic polls: Election Commission halts Jagan govt's flagship housing scheme

The YSRCP had planned to distribute 26.6 lakh house sites pattas on Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day on March 25.

In a major setback for the Andhra Pradesh government, the State Election Commission (SEC) has barred it from going ahead with its programme to distribute 'pattas' (title deeds), as part of its flagship housing scheme. This is in the wake of the local body elections in the state, which are scheduled to be held on March 27 and 29.

The ruling YSRCP in the state had earlier announced its ambitious ''Pedalandariki Illu'' programme, under which 26.6 lakh house-site pattas were proposed to be distributed on Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day on March 25.

The SEC said that since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into place on March 7, the announcement of new schemes and implementation of old ones cannot be done in a manner that it will impact the outcome of the elections.

According to reports, State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar issued orders to suspend the housing programme temporarily and said that tenders for construction should not be invited and neither should any beneficiaries receive any pattas, until the conclusion of the polls.

The SEC also pointed out that cases were also being heard in the High Court, which had challenged the move.

The state government announced the house site pattas distribution programme several months ago, but the civic polls have now come in the way.

Though polling for mandal and zilla parishads, and urban local bodies will be completed before March 25, elections for over 12,000 grama panchayats will still be due as they are scheduled to be held on March 27 and 29.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy originally planned to launch the programme in East Godavari district, but with the SEC's latest move, it is unlikely to happen now.

State Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy had also requested the SEC to grant permission, as the programme had been announced much earlier, but to no avail.

