COVID-19: All those quarantined in hotels, lodges in B'luru to be shifted to govt facility

As per the latest health bulletin in Karnataka released on Saturday evening, a total of 3,175 people have been asked to be on home quarantine.

The Karnataka government has decided to shift all persons kept in home quarantine in Bengaluru in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, to mass quarantine centres, unless they have a residence in the city.

Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department, on Sunday said, “All persons who are in home quarantine and are not residents of Bengaluru but are staying in hotels/lodges/hostels etc will be taken to mass quarantine centers of Department of Health and Family Welfare.”

He added, “This is to help them as transport facilities are also stopped.”

So far, 21 patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka including one 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who succumbed due to his co-morbidities. He was the first victim of coronavirus in India.

As part of a nationwide lockdown, in a meeting on Sunday between all the state Chief Secretaries and the Union Cabinet Secretary, it was decided that all forms of interstate travel, local and long distance trains, metros will be shut till March 31.

Further restrictions will be imposed on 75 districts in the country.

Incidentally Karnataka has been on a partial lockdown since March 14. While the order was Initially meant for a week, it has now been extended till March 31.

Starting from Monday, all forms of public transport will also be withdrawn with only cabs and auto rickshaws allowed to ply the city’s roads in nine districts including Bengaluru Urban and Rural.

As part of the existing restrictions, all malls, theatres, pubs, bars, exhibitions and conferences have been asked to be shut down or deferred. Schools and colleges have remained shut, Pre-university (PU)-II exams are being held while all other schools examinations have been postponed until further orders.

Further, all music festivals, club events, summer camps, sporting events were ordered to be cancelled. Local authorities and private establishments have been asked to shut down swimming pools, gyms, public parks and gardens.

Government has assured there will be a steady supply of essential goods and asked people not to hoard items to prevent panic among the public.

Companies have been asked to implement work from home wherever possible especially for Information Technology/Biotechnology companies.

Weddings and private functions have been asked to be restricted to only a limited number of guests.

People have also been advised to not visit hospitals except in case of emergencies, and dentists have been urged to not see patients as a preventive measure.