Corruption prevalent from birth to death: Kamal Haasan releases 'graft rate card'

MNM aims to deliver requirements of people even without them applying for the schemes by predicting the necessities of the public, said Kamal.

news Politics

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Monday released a “rate card” of corruption prevalent from birth to death in the state. The MNM chief alleging that corruption is prevalent from cradle to graveyard said his party will abolish corruption by implementing predictive governance and by reducing intermediaries for providing services.

In a press address at Tiruchy, MNM chief Kamal Haasan said, “This is the rate card of corruption which is prevalent from cradle to graveyard. If a baby is born at a government hospital, then the public is expected to pay Rs 300 for girl baby and Rs 500 for boy baby as corruption. Even to receive birth certificate we should pay Rs 200 for girls and Rs 500 for boys.”

The rate card of corruption changes even as per gender for women and men, he said.

Kamal Haasan said, “For getting a license at RTO than a woman is expected to give Rs 1,000 and men are expected to pay Rs 5,000. For family ration cards, the public should pay Rs 1,000. For a passport, they need to pay Rs 500 for police verification.”

“The people should also pay Rs 5,000 for getting patta, Rs 5,000 for getting property tax, Rs 15,000 for getting three-phased electricity, Rs 10,000 for getting water connection, Rs 5,000 for getting sewage line, Rs 5000-Rs 30,000 for getting plan approval, Rs 500 for getting approval for legal heir certificate and pension scheme,” he said.

Lastly, the actor-turned politician said, “The people should pay Rs 2,000 for mortuary and Rs 500 for a death certificate. Even though we can leave the last two since we want everyone to stay healthy.”

MNM chief Kamal Haasan said that he released the list of prevalent forms of corruption since MNM wants to establish predictive governance. Explaining the term, Kamal Haasan said, “There is a simple way to abolish these forms of corruption. The current governance is all about people queuing to receive the benefits. However, MNM member and Ex-bureaucrat Santhosh Babu proposes for predictive governance.”

As per the concept, he said, “Everything will reach the public even without them applying for the benefits. If that method is implemented then there is no need for a list of corruption charges since the intermediaries will be removed. Governance will take place on the basis of prediction and what is required for the public.”

He also said that he has given the data to the media believing that the press will amplify the corruption charges.

When asked about actor Rajinikanth’s political entry and health condition, actor-turned-politician said, “I have already said that his health is important. I told when the news came and for my friend of 40 years all the wishes I can say is that ‘health is first’. I believe the rest will fall into place.”