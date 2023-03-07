Corruption-accused BJP MLA gets bail, given grand welcome in Karnataka's Davangere

BJP MLA Virupakshappa resigned from his post as the Chairman of KSDL after the arrest of his son, who was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who was recently granted interim bail in the Lokayukta corruption case, received a hero's welcome as he returned to his residence in Davangere on Tuesday, March 7. The MLA was named as the prime accused in the case. Visuals show his supporters bursting crackers and celebrating around his car as he returned to his residence.

The Karnataka High Court granted Virupakshappa interim bail and directed him to appear before the investigating officer within 48 hours of the order. The court also asked him to furnish a Rs 5 lakh bond and two sureties. The bail will be applicable until the Lokayukta police submits its reports and gathers documents against him. The Lokayukta had seized Rs 8.1 crore cash and 1.6 kg gold from the residences of Virupakshappa and his son Prashanth Madal. Prashanth was caught receiving a bribe of Rs 40 lakh towards the allotment of procurement of raw materials to Karnataka Soap and Detergents Limited (KSDL). Virupakshappa resigned from his post as the Chairman of KSDL after the arrest of his son, who served as the Chief Accountant of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

Meanwhile, Congress has called for a state-wide band on March 9 to protest against Bharatiya Janata Party governmentâ€™s rampant corruption. Madal Virupakshappa is the MLA of Channagiri constituency in Davangere and the corruption charge against him has embarrassed the ruling BJP leaders and given a boost to the Opposition to put the focus back again on corruption in the state ahead of the Assembly elections this year.

