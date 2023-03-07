BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa gets interim bail in tender scam case

The Karnataka High Court granted interim bail to accused BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa in connection with the tender scam case on Tuesday, March 7. The bench, headed by Justice K Natarajan, directed the MLA to appear before the investigating officer within 48 hours of the order. The police had conducted search operations in Bengaluru and Davanagere after the case was filed against him.

The High Court has directed Virupakshappa to furnish a Rs 5 lakh bond and two sureties before it. The bail will be applicable until the Lokayukta police submits its reports and gathers documents against him, the court said.

The Lokayukta had seized Rs 8.1 crore cash and 1.6 kg gold from the residences of Virupakshappa and his son, Prashanth Madal. Prashant was caught red-handed while receiving Rs 40 lakh bribe towards the allotment of procurement of raw materials to the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), a public sector unit. Virupakshappa resigned from his post at KSDL after the arrest of his son, who served as the Chief Accountant of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

According to Lokayukta Chief Justice BS Patil, the bribe was meant for the MLA and the son was accepting it on his behalf. The raid was organised after a complaint by the person from whom Prashanth had demanded the bribe for tender.

The Congress, meanwhile, has called for a state-wide bandh to protest the BJP government’s “rampant corruption”. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and state Congress president DK Shivakumar said that the Lokayukta case had proved their corruption allegations against the ruling party.

