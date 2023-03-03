Karnataka BJP MLA’s son caught accepting Rs 40 lakh bribe

Officials have also discovered unaccounted cash worth Rs 2 crore, in addition to the bribe amount.

The chief accountant of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Prashanth Madal, was caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on behalf of his father, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) Chairman and BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa. The incident took place on Thursday, March 2 and has come as a shock to many in Karnataka, especially as the state gears up for elections later this year.

According to reports, Prashanth, who is a KAS officer, had allegedly demanded Rs 81 lakh in exchange for granting a tender to procure raw materials for KSDL. The bribe came to light when Prashanth was caught allegedly accepting the first installment of Rs 40 lakh in cash, which was brought in many bags. Lokayukta officials had received a complaint about the incident, and had raided the MLA's office, where they caught Prashanth.

The Lokayukta officials have booked both father and son in the case. Officials have also discovered unaccounted for cash worth Rs 2 crore, in addition to the bribe amount.

With Agency inputs