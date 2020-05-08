Coronavirus spread from four patients to at least 149 others in Karnataka

The Karnataka Health Department is yet to trace how these for patients contracted the virus.

On Friday morning, 45 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Karnataka. The source of infection of all of these patients barring three have been traced to a person who tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Karnataka has a total of 750 confirmed cases, including 30 deaths with 371 recoveries.

So just how has the disease COVID-19 been spreading across the state?

Every individual who is thought to have been the carrier of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and has no known source of the infection is being termed as a ‘root patient’. As of May 5, 62 persons have been identified by the Karnataka Health Department as the root of infection for a total of 426 patients.

Among the 62 root patients, health officials in Karnataka have identified four individuals who transmitted the virus to at least 149 others. However, how these four individuals contracted the virus is still unclear, having no known travel history to other countries or states.

The patient who was first to test positive in the Nanjangud pharmaceutical cluster has been classified as the person from whom most others contracted the infection. However till date, there is no concrete information how he got infected. Government data shows that he is the primary source of infection for 76 patients. In that cluster, 48 patients are thought to be infected through the root patient himself and the level 2 spread had infected 24 persons and the lever 3 spread had infected 4 persons.

The second person in Karnataka's 'super spreader' category is a 60-year-old woman in a north Karnataka district whose source of infection is also unknown. She is thought to be the source for 37 cases in total. Officials said that the level 1 spread was to 29 contacts and the level 2 spread was to 8 patients.

The third such person from whom the infection spread to 36 patients is a 45-year-old man from another north Karnataka district.

A 54-year-old man in a city suffering from (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) SARI is the fourth highest spreader with 29 infections.

The source of infection is still a mystery for all these cases.

How the categories work

Root patients have been categorised based on their travel history into three classes a) international travellers b) domestic travellers c) SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) or ILI (Influenza Like Illness) [with no known viral contact].

The spread analysis report prepared by the Karnataka government COVID-19 War Room said that 72% were infected due to contact history, 11% got the virus from international travel, 9% was from domestic travel and 8% were SARI/ILI patients.

Data showed that on average an international traveller spread the infection to 2.26 persons while a domestic traveller passed the infection to 6.16 persons on average.

The SARI/ILI patients transmitted the virus to 10 patients on average.

On average, every root patient infects 6.87 persons, states the spread analysis report. Based on the degree of the spread, these root patients have been designated into three categories:

a) super spreaders—10 cases or more

b) spreaders— 5 cases or more and

c) light spreaders— less than 5 cases.

The transmission pattern has been further categorised as primary or ‘Level 1 spread’ if a person comes in direct contact with the root patient and tests positive. These are typically immediate family members or those who have been in close contact with the root patient. These level 1 contacts in turn become carriers and transmit the virus to others.

‘Level 2 spread’ is when persons who have not come in direct contact with the root patient get infected through level 1 contacts. They are likely to catch the infection from public places.

‘Level 3 spread’ is when persons were infected by level 2 contacts, but were not in contact with the root patient or with level 1 contacts.

‘Wake up administration than shame the patient’

A senior officer said there may be unfounded animosity towards these ‘super spreader’ patients and their families. “More spread by a patient can happen simply as he or she was asymptomatic. Or the person they contracted the disease from was asymptomatic, but a medically fragile person shows symptoms first and gets recognized as a spreader.”

He added, “Every patient and contact is equally critical to be traced and tracked. One never knows who will end up spreading the virus to a large number of persons. Higher numbers in a district or area indicates local authorities need to work harder to identify contacts and control the spread. So it's more for the administration to wake up rather than shaming the patients.”