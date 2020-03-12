The coronavirus screening process in Bengaluru: A first person account

This journalist contacted health officials in Bengaluru after she had some symptoms – this is the process followed before she was told she did not need a test.

After falling ill with a mild fever, cough and cold last week, this reporter turned to the Karnataka state’s helpline number (104) to determine whether testing would be required.

It had been two weeks since I had met a friend who had recently returned to India after traveling abroad. Neither she nor anyone else she was in touch with had reported any illness. However, as a precautionary measure, I decided to turn to the helpline to figure out what I needed to do next.

After collecting some basic information like my name, age etc, they proceeded to ask me if I had a general query or a specific health-related concern. My call was then transferred to another individual who took note of my symptoms and asked about relevant history (contact, travel etc).

The helpline official took note of the fact that I had a fever and cough, both concerning symptoms, and asked me to visit a doctor who would then be able to determine, based on an examination, whether testing is required. Moments later, I received a message directing me to a government hospital along with a registration number. Doctors at the hospital examined those with symptoms and determined based on their history and examination, whether it is required for them to be tested.

Any patient with severe acute respiratory infection, without any other known cause, who has a history of travel, or is a health worker, or has been in contact with a COVID-19 patient, is immediately considered as someone who could have the virus, and is given a test.

At the far end of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) campus, a small area has been cordoned off and marked solely to cater to those coming to get themselves tested for coronavirus disease. At the entrance to this area is a security guard armed with masks for visitors and a spray bottle of sanitizer.

Doctors seated at a clinical area setup speak to the different people who have come with the fear of having been infected with the coronavirus. Most of the people have flocked there in fear, with a handful at risk of having been exposed to the virus following travelling abroad. If someone meets the criteria, they are tested, while others are sent back to the general clinic (Outpatient Department) and made to undergo tests there.

While testing can only be done at the National Institute of Virology’s field unit in Bengaluru or at the lab facility at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), examination of individuals is happening in government hospitals across the state.

Importantly, not everyone can demand to get tested.

Though some individuals may show relevant symptoms, they may not necessarily need to be tested. In my case, the doctors stated that my symptoms may not be indicative of the coronavirus infection. I was asked to do some basic tests, including a chest x-ray, and was prescribed some medication for fever and cold. I was also advised to come back if the fever persisted.

If the doctors have reason to believe that an individual has likely contracted COVID-19, they will require you to be admitted for further observation to the isolation ward.

“At this point we have no reason to test and screen every individual. All the cases reported in India have either had travel or contact history, and this seems to be the group that is at risk the most. Therefore contact tracing is the most effective method,” said an ICMR source.

