Coronavirus: Karnataka cancels leaves for govt doctors, health workers

This includes their second Saturday and Sunday leaves on March 14 and 15.

Leaves of all health staff including medical superintendents, doctors, contract workers at all hospitals under the Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare have been cancelled. This includes their second Saturday and Sunday leaves on March 14 and 15. All health department offices will also remain open. Other leaves of all the health staffers are also cancelled till further directions.

A government order to the effect was passed by the Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey in wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. TIll date, Karnataka has seen six positive cases.

Significantly, as earlier reported, a 78-year-old man from Kalaburagi who succumbed to his illness is the first coronavirus casualty of India. Incidentally his family members had defied the directives of the district health authority and shifted him to Hyderabad.

The other five cases are of three techies working for Google, Mindtree, and Dell, and the wife and daughter of the Dell employee. While the employees of Dell and Mindtree had returned from the United States, the Google employee was on a holiday in Greece.

The Health Department is also planning a separate medical facility for all coronavirus suspects and positive patients. Isolation wards at eight government hospitals are also being planned.

Earlier, the government had passed rules to forcibly admit or isolate people for 14 days according to sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. Under the same rules, all hospitals in the state have been asked to set up flu screening centres and record the travel history of patients during the procedure.

All persons who have recently travelled to countries where the virus has spread have been asked to self-report to any government hospital or call the toll free number 104.

The rules further say the government has the authority to isolate an entire area in the event of a large scale outbreak.

Schools in Karnataka have already been told to be shut down, with the only exception being examinations for some classes.

All events and large scale gatherings have been advised to be called off and many private firms are advising people to work from home.

A government note has said that a decision has been taken that strict 14 days home quarantine should be advised to all international passengers, arriving in Karnataka from all COVID-19 affected countries.