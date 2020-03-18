Coronavirus: Karnataka dentists urged to not see patients

The Karnataka state government had earlier asked for non-emergency medical services to be shut.

news coronavirus

The Karnataka State Dental Council has asked all dental surgeons in the state to abstain from providing services in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, following an advisory by the state government asking all non-critical medical services to be shut down.

Dr Rajkumar S Alle, the President of the Karnataka State Dental Council has said, “As responsible healthcare professionals, it is our duty to support the government’s efforts in restraining the spread of the virus.”

He suggested, “Kindly display an emergency contact number for your patients to call you in the event of dental pain or an absolute emergency.”

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar had said on Tuesday evening that the government has decided to shut down dental clinics and other non-critical medical services.

In addition to the advisory on dentistry, the minister had said that people have been further advised not to crowd into speciality hospitals like Kidwai and Jayadeva unless there is an immediate need.

The novel coronavirus majorly spreads through respiratory droplets and can enter a person’s system through their eyes, nose or mouth. This is why health organisations have been calling for people thoroughly washing their hands with soap and water and avoiding touching their face.

The partial lockdown in Karnataka is an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and may continue for a second week, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa hinted on Wednesday ahead of a cabinet meeting.

Malls, cinemas, schools, colleges, night clubs, bars are shut across the state since March 14 as per orders of the Chief Minister to reduce crowding and possible transmission of the disease.

As part of the same order, gyms, swimming pools, summer camps have also been ordered to be closed as part of the week-long shutdown. The CM had said the decision to extend the order will be taken at the end of this week.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has also issued advisories to apartment associations and resident welfare associations to ensure steps are taken to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus. People have also been asked to avoid parks and gardens. Those living in paying guest accommodations have been asked to leave for their hometowns, and the establishments’ owners have been warned against overcrowding.

At present only PU-II (pre-university) and SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) examinations are going on. State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had deferred the examinations for students between classes 7 and 9 standards till March 31 in wake of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Karnataka has 13 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, including one 76-year-old from Kalaburagi who died of comorbidities. He was incidentally the first coronavirus fatality in the country. Out of the other positive cases, two are from Kalaburagi— the deceased’s daughter and his doctor. The others are a techie working in Dell, his wife and daughter. A techie working in Mindtree, another in Google also tested positive. Three of the affected are a co-passenger of the Mindtree techie who took the same flight as him; a student returning from the United Kingdom, and a woman who returned from Dubai.

On Wednesday morning, the state Health MInister Sriramulu announced two more positive cases. Among them, one had returned from the United States, and the other woman had gone on vacation in Spain.