Coronavirus: 5 more samples from TN return negative, no confirmed case in state

The samples were tested at the recently inaugurated testing centre at King’s Institute of Preventive Medicine in Chennai.

The four samples of suspected coronavirus patients in Tamil Nadu that were sent for testing have returned negative, the state’s health minister stated on Tuesday. No cases of coronavirus have been reported in Tamil Nadu.

“#coronavirus Update: #NIV Pune, confirms #nCoV NEGATIVE for 4 samples sent & #KingsInstitute confirms 5 NEGATIVE.This reconfirms there are no cases of #nCoV reported in Tamilnadu.#TNHealth is vigilant & continues all precautionary measures as per guidelines from @MoHFW_INDIA,” tweeted state Health Minister Vijayabaskar C.

Earlier, five samples of individuals who were suspected to be harbouring the virus were taken and sent to the testing centre at King’s Institute of Preventive Medicine in Chennai. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that none of the individuals tested positive for the virus. The samples of four individuals were earlier sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, which also returned negative, confirmed the health minister.

Several suspected cases have been reported throughout the state.

On Sunday, a man who had recently returned to the state after being in China was admitted to the Tiruvarur Government Hospital’s isolation ward. Though he has not shown any symptoms, officials took the decision to keep him under observation given his recent travel history.

An additional 81 cases have been isolated in Pudukkottai and are routinely being monitored by experts.

In Trichy, a man who recently returned from Singapore, who had a cough and cold and a slight fever, was admitted to a hospital where he is being monitored. While doctors stated that the man is stable and is doing better, they are awaiting his test results.

Eight Chinese nationals remain under observation at the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai after one of them was found to have a cough and cold during screening at the airport.

Over 20,000 cases have been reported worldwide, with most of them being cases reported from China. As of Tuesday evening, at the time of writing, there have been three positive cases identified in India, all from the state of Kerala. Officials have taken efforts to control and contain the spread of the virus any further.

Health experts have advised everyone to wear personal protective equipment and taking extra care (notably through personal hygiene measures). Washing hands, using hand sanitiser frequently, washing vegetables and cooking meat properly have all been measures advised to keep yourself safe.