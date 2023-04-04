Corona Papers to Enthadaa Saji: Promising Mollywood line up for Easter weekend

Easter is around the corner, and a number of Malayalam films are ready for release on the weekend. On April 6, 7, and 8, at least six films will be released in various genres, ranging from crime thriller to drama and comedy.

1. Corona Papers - Coming from director Priyadarshan, it is an unexpected genre â€” crime thriller. The director known for his classic comedies using a plethora of actors have gone against both practices. Shane Nigam and Shine Tom Chacko lead the film, which is also produced by Priyadarshan. Corona Papers releases on April 6.

2. B 32 Muthal 44 Vare - This debut by Shruthi Sharanyam is a well-made satire on the myth of a woman's perfect body. Through the stories of five women and a queer person, the film trashes stereotypes and gives the warm taste of female friendship and camaraderie. The film will be out on April 6.

3. Kolaambi - Nithya Menen plays a quirky artist, befriending an elderly couple in Kochi in this film made by TK Rajeev Kumar. Rohini and Renji Panicker play the couple, hooked to a collection of kolaambis (loudspeakers), music, and filter coffee. Kolaambi will be out on April 7.

4. Pookkaalam - The film revolves around an elderly couple in their 90s, living happily with their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. The cast includes Vijayaraghavan, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Basil Joseph, among others. The film is written and directed by Ganesh Raj, who made the popular coming-of-age movie Aanandam. It will be released on April 8.

5. Section 306 IPC - Led by Shanthi Krishna, Renji Panicker, and Rahul Madhavan, the film is a thriller revolving around the apparent suicide of a young Indian English writer who had unconventional stands on social issues. The film is written and directed by Sreenath Shiva. It is releasing on April 8.

6. Enthadaa Saji - Another comedy, the film has Kunchacko Boban, Jayasurya, and Niveditha Thomas in its cast. It is also a fantasy where a saint appears before a lazy young woman and changes her life around. Enthadaa Saji is written and directed by Godfy Xavier Babu. It, too, is releasing on April 8.