B 32 Muthal 44 Vare: Shruthi Sharanyamâ€™s debut feature film celebrates sisterhood

The film, through the stories of six women, takes you through crises, both small and big, related to bodily issues that get resolved with the comforting support that one woman lends another.

Quietly, smoothly, Shruthi Sharanyamâ€™s B 32 Muthal 44 Vare flows from one woman to another, like a sheet of paper in the wind. You wouldnâ€™t notice when the shifts between the stories end, because by then the women have somehow floated into each otherâ€™s lives. Without drama, without preaching about sisterhood, one woman becomes the pillar of support to another. The film, Shruthiâ€™s first as a director of feature films, touches the lives of six such women, going through various crises, small and big. But the way they are sorted out, without daredevil moments or tiring monologues, you can leave with a comforting picture in your head.

Shruthi chooses to introduce each of her six women with their name and bust size. Ramya Nambeesan, Zarin Shihab, Ashwathy B, Anarkali Marikar, Krishna Kurup, and Raina Radhakrishnan play women of different ages, backgrounds, and sizes, going through one or another crisis related to their bodies. One has had a mastectomy after which her husband seems to treat her differently. Another woman worries over her petite size becoming a hurdle in her much-needed job. Yet another has had a teenage pregnancy, while the fourth woman is queer. The other two are troubled over their respective trysts with show biz.

The script fills each of their stories with seemingly casual moments that can resonate badly with one of the characters. For the woman who had a mastectomy, the distance kept by the husband comes through in the way he avoids looking at her or simply enjoying a casual conversation. To the minor mother who goes to school, the hurt comes every evening when she returns home and has to pretend like she didnâ€™t just have a baby. The script is as careful in catching these minute details, as it is in conveying the more drastic ones, viz. the sexual harassment of a woman behind closed doors that ends with a slap and an angry slamming of the door. Cinematographer Sudeep Elamonâ€™s frames begin with an overview and then let you in on the scene, closer to the women and their faces that change.

Most of the performances effortlessly draw you to the story and keep you there. Anarkali behaves like she did hours of research to play the queer person who seems mindless of appearances. Zarinâ€™s expressions flicker quickly from excitement to disappointment as the loudness around her ends and the camera takes you closer to her. Ashwathy as Jaya, a woman from a lower income household, is easily the most helpless of the lot, but raises her voice at the first sign of disrespect. Raina and Krishna playing the younger women in the lot also convey much with little. Only Ramyaâ€™s part of the story seems slightly unreal, the exchanges between the husband and wife sounding scripted.

The men â€“ Harish Uthaman, Sajin Cherukayil, Gibin Gopinath, and others â€“ play their supporting characters appreciably well without vying for attention, the film obviously belonging to the women. Music by Sudeep Palanad is, for the most part, unobtrusive, but occasionally becomes hindering to the film.

What the film misses is the story of a plus-size woman, the one who is always cast aside because of her size. When the title of the film suggests a story of women with different body sizes, you expect that. But Shruthi has done plenty with the available resources and brought out a smooth, telling story you canâ€™t help but connect to. Hers is one of the films that the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) is producing as part of its project to fund women filmmakers.

The film had a preview in Thiruvananthapuram on March 13, and is expected to release in theatres on April 6.

