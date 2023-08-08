Karnataka govt forms SITs to probe irregularities in BBMP projects by BJP regime

In a significant move, the state government has upheld its commitment by establishing four Special Investigation Teams (SITs) to scrutinise alleged irregularities in works carried out by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) over the past four years. This step marks an unprecedented decision, as no previous administration had initiated an inquiry into BBMP projects that collectively amount to more than Rs 25,000 crore.

The Urban Development Department (UDD) has issued an order outlining the scope of the investigation, encompassing various domains such as solid waste management, road infrastructure, town planning, optic fibre cable (OFC) deployment, lakes rejuvenation, Smart City initiatives, and stormwater drainage systems. However, projects related to revenue and central areas are excluded from the investigation's purview.

Each of the four SITs will be led by experienced IAS officers, supported by a team of 16 professionals, predominantly consisting of retired Public Works Department (PWD) engineers. The composite team, comprising a total of 20 members, has been given a month to conclude its investigation and present the findings in a comprehensive report.

The guidelines set for the SITs encompass diverse areas, including identifying irregularities in the tendering process, assessing the failure to secure statutory compliances from agencies such as the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and the Karnataka Tank Conservation Development Authority (KTCDA), and evaluating the quality of executed works.

Furthermore, the panels are tasked with scrutinising the necessity of specific projects and thoroughly verifying whether these projects align with the original action plan. In an effort to ensure impartiality and objectivity, the government has granted the SITs the authority to engage a third party to support their investigative efforts.

Commenting on this development, KT Manjunath, President of the BBMP Contractors' Association, raised concerns over the government's decision to form SITs despite the existing layers of approval within the system. He emphasised that works are initiated only after comprehensive evaluations and approvals, involving both junior engineers and senior IAS officers.

DK Shivakumar, the Bengaluru Development Minister, highlighted the origins of the investigation, which stemmed from allegations of "commissions" raised by D Kempanna, President of the Karnataka State Contractors' Association. Shivakumar stated that the probe aims to address concerns regarding the expeditious approval and execution of works, which sometimes occurs within an astonishingly short time frame. He affirmed that genuine projects would not be subject to undue delays in receiving payments.