Congress MP and Vasanth & Co founder H Vasanthakumar dies due to COVID-19

The 70-year-old was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai with COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu Member of Parliament from Kanyakumari and businessman H Vasanthakumar succumbed to COVID-19 on August 28 after a three-week battle against the disease. The senior Congress party leader was admitted to Chennai’s Apollo Hospital and passed away at 6.56 pm on Friday.



The 70-year-old businessman who founded Tamil Nadu’s biggest appliances retail chain Vasanth and Co was in a critical condition, put on both the ECMO and a ventilator. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10, after developing symptoms of COVID-19.



A two-time MLA, Vasanthakumar was first elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly from Nanguneri constituency in 2006, and thereafter in 2016. He, however, resigned from his seat after successfully contesting from Kanyakumari parliamentary constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election. He defeated the sitting MP and then Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan by a huge margin.



He was also the brother of former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President and veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan. His niece is Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.



Vasanthakumar came from humble beginnings, working as a salesman in the seventies. He was a popular name in Tamil Nadu as he started Vasanth & Co, a premium home appliances and electronic goods dealer, in 1978. In the last few decades, Vasanth and Co grew to be a household name in the state with almost 90 showrooms across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. In addition to the retail chain Vasanth & Co, the politician also ran Vasanth TV channel.

Condolences have been pouring in after news of his demise came.

“The party has given him the highest posting and made him proud. He has helped many during his lifetime, including those who worked for him at Vasantha and Co,” said Congress party member Vijayadharini.

VCK’s Member of Parliament Ravikumar shared that he was shocked and saddened by the news. “Even during the last Parliament session he was constantly raising his voice to bring back Tamil Nadu’s fishermen who were stuck in Iran. He has always spoken for the people whenever he got the opportunity to do so in the House. I think he could feature among the MPs from Tamil Nadu who spoke the most in the Parliament.”

“He would always enthusiastically take part in Parliamentary sessions. He came up in life as a result of his hardwork and has served as an example for many youngsters. It is very rare to see someone like him. He had several plans for his constituency and would speak for it whenever he got the opportunity to do so,” said DMK’s MP Kanimozhi.