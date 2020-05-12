Congratulations pour in for actor Rana Daggubati and designer Miheeka Bajaj

Several Tollywood celebrities took to social media to share their felicitations.

Flix Tollywood

Shortly after actor Rana Daggubati took to social media to reveal that he would soon be getting married, several celebrities took to congratulate the couple. The actor shared a picture of him and Miheeka Bajaj, the founder of Dew Drop Studio, captioning it "she said yes" on Tuesday.

“Congratulations my Boy @RanaDaggubati Finally the mighty #BhallalaDeva is struck by #Cupid & Getting hitched. #Lockdown leads to #WedLock. God Bless You Both! శతమానం భవతి. @MiheekaBajaj,” wrote actor Chiranjeevi on Twitter.

Shobu Yarlagadda, producer of the Baahubali franchise too tweeted his congratulations to the couple, as did actor Kajal Aggarwal.

Several others replied to Rana’s instagram post and wished the actor.

“Finally!! Yay!,” captioned actor Ram Charan sharing a photo of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj on instagram. Actors Anushka Shetty and Samantha Akkineni too shared their wishes on the social media platform. Upasana Kamineni Konidela, vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Family, who is incidentally married to Ram Charan too shared her congratulations on instagram.

Many others from across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industries also congratulated the couple on Instagram. Actors Shruti Haasan, Eesha Rebba, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kriti Kharbanda, Priya Mani, Sriya Reddy commented on Rana’s Instagram post to wish the couple.

Tollywood star kids Allu Sirish and Sushanth too had expressed their wishes.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor also responded to Rana’s post on the social media platform.

“Congratulations my Hyderabad son .. I am so happy .. the best thing to happen to both of you,” he wrote.

Rana Daggubati took to Twitter and Instagram to share a picture of himself with Miheeka Bajaj along with the caption, “said yes,” earlier on Tuesday.

