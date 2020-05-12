Rana Daggubati to wed Miheeka Bajaj: Actor says she said yes!

As soon as Rana posted the picture, fans and colleagues of the actor started congratulating the couple.

Bhallaladeva has finally found a bride! Actor Rana Daggubati, who played the famed antagonist in the Baahubali franchise, took to social media to announce that Miheeka Bajaj, founder of Dew Drop Design Studio, had said 'yes' to him.

Rana also posted a picture of the two of them sharing a casual moment together under a tree, with a heart emoticon.

Dew Drop is an event management company. According to reports, Miheeka was born and brought up in Hyderabad. She got into interior design and decor because of her love for Indian architecture. She's said to have a diploma in interior design from Rachna Sansad in Mumbai and has done her MA at the Chelsea University of Art and Design, London. Following this, she set up her own company. Miheeka's mother Bunty Bajaj is into jewellery design and owns the brand Krsala. Her father's name is Suresh Bajaj and she has a brother called Samarth.

Rana is part of the prominent Daggubati-Akkineni family in the Telugu film industry. His father is Suresh Daggubati, a well-known producer. Rana made his debut in 2010 with the film Leader. He went on to do several films, but turned into a pan-Indian star with the Baahubali films. Actor Prabhas played the hero while Rana played the villain. He's also known for films like The Ghazi Attack, Rudramadevi, Inji Iduppazhagi and Nene Raju Nene Mantri.

Previously, there were rumours that Rana was unwell and had gone to the US for a kidney transplant. The speculation rose due to the actor's weight loss. However, Rana rubbished the reports and said that there was no truth to them. The actor has several films in hand, including the multilingual Haathi Mere Saathi.

