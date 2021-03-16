Cong releases manifesto for TN polls: Abolishing NEET, fighting farm laws among promises

The Congress has also said that they will bring new special laws to prevent murders of couples who marry outside of their caste.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

The Congress on Tuesday released their manifesto ahead of the state Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The party stressed on the need to increase employment and encourage industries in the state. They further promised new special laws to prevent murders of couples who married outside of their caste. The Congress has listed 26 points in their manifesto, spanning over 40 pages. Amongst the important points made, is the promise of prohibition or the closure of liquor shops in the state, increase in travel infrastructure, welfare of minorities, women and children, benefits for fishermen, welfare of students, improvement in public sanitation and protection of the environment.

The Tamil Nadu Congress has promised skill development classes for boys and girls who have completed Class 12. They have further assured that the government will pay 50% of the loans taken by small and medium industries, if the AIADMK is unseated. The Congress has alleged that industries have faced a huge setback due to demonetisation and COVID-19.

The party has also assured that the Union government's farm laws will not be implemented in Tamil Nadu and also that the National eligibility cum entrance test (NEET) will be abolished. The party has also promised that the reservation for government school students in medical colleges will be increased from 7.5% to 10%.

The Congress is in alliance with the DMK for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and is contesting from 25 seats. It took several rounds of negotiation and intervention from the Congressâ€™ top leaders to ensure that the party received over 20 seats for the upcoming elections. Given their abysmal performance in the 2016 elections where they were given 41 seats and won only 9, the DMK had been reluctant to offer the party more seats to contest from. However they finally agreed to give the Congress 25 seats as opposed to the 18 seats they had initially decided.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 2.