IMD issues five-day rainfall warning for Telangana from May 15

As per the weather report published at 8.30 am on Saturday, rain occurred at isolated places in the state and Chigurumamidy in Karimnagar district received the highest rainfall of 5 cm.

news Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a five-day rainfall warning for the state of Telangana from May 15-19. The IMD forecasts thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in several districts under the influence of a deep depression formed over Lakshadweep in the Arabian Sea which has intensified into a cyclonic storm. The cyclonic storm named Tauktae would reach the Gujarat coast by May 18, IMD predicted in its forecast.

IMD said that thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) were likely to occur in a few parts of the state on Saturday and Sunday, while thunderstorm accompanied with lightning were very likely to occur at isolated places of Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba-Gadwal districts.

Parts of Medchal, Rangareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Nagarkurnool, Adilabad, Rajanna-Sircilla, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Hyderabad and Jagityal received rainfall in the last 24 hours, IMD said.

Medak district in the state recorded the maximum temperature of 42.6 degree Celsius while Hakimpet recorded the lowest of 35.5 degree Celsius.

Nalgonda recorded 41 degrees, Adilabad 40.3, Nizamabad 40, Badrachalam 39.6, Mahabubnagar 39, Khammam 38.4, Hanmakonda 37, Dundigal 36.9 and Hyderabad 36.8.

Meanwhile, Kerala has been experiencing heavy rainfall due to the cyclonic storm. The state has opened 11 reservoirs located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Palakkad, Kollam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam.

The coastal hamlets in Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod have been worst affected due to the rough sea.