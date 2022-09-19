Complaint filed against TN BJP leader for tweet on Rahul Gandhi and niece

The now deleted tweet shared a picture of Rahul Gandhi with his niece Miraya Vadra and said that the Congress leader is “happy applying henna and playing with kids.”

news Controversy

CTR Nirmal Kumar, the Tamil Nadu IT head for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has run into trouble over a tweet on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The now deleted tweet shared a picture of Rahul Gandhi with his niece Miraya Vadra and said that the Congress leader is “happy applying henna and playing with kids.” In the tweet, CTR Nirmal Kumar also said that he feels “sad for the ten people who are going on the yatra with him”. This created a furore on Twitter as many felt that the tweet had sexual overtones. Several politicians criticised CTR Nirmal Kumar for his tweet and called it inappropriate.

Nirmal Kumar also took to Twitter and said his tweet was “satire” and he had deleted it because people were trying to “peddle fake news” after misreading his tweet in Tamil.

This is my tweet "Tamil" & "English"



My intent was just a satire by comparing Rahul with kids maturity & i stand with it.



I removed since few fake peddlers like @zoo_bear misleaded my tamil content with false information.



Now i will leave it to the people's decision. pic.twitter.com/A4ujhFdWk7 — CTR.Nirmal kumar (@CTR_Nirmalkumar) September 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Aditya Goswami, a member of the Congress, filed a cybercrime complaint against CTR Nirmal Kumar for “publishing and transmitting sexually obscene material in electronic medium”. The complaint was shared by Goswami on Twitter saying that a complaint had been filed against “ CTR Nirmal Kumar for maligning the image of Shri Rahul Gandhi and his niece”. The complaint even mentioned that CTR Nirmal Kumar had written a caption that Rahul Gandhi is going on yatras and flirting with girls while sharing a picture of him with his niece, who is a minor.

A complaint has been filed against this ‘Neech’ CTR Nirmal Kumar for maligning the image of Shri @RahulGandhi and his niece. https://t.co/q33rG5drFe pic.twitter.com/N6qwZJRfJM — Aditya Goswami (@AdityaGoswami_) September 18, 2022

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan (PTR) retweeted the translated tweet saying that one cannot “expect anything more than such trash from bottom-feeders who seem to have multi-faceted and deep-rooted complexes about women”. He also added that the Tamil Nadu BJP will “felicitate him for this vile smear” and he was merely following the directions of his boss.

Unfortunately you can't expect anything more than such trash from bottom-feeders who seem to have multi-faceted and deep-rooted complexes about women. Sure TN BJP will give him an award and felicitate him for this vile smear.....he's only following his boss's directions after all https://t.co/fVXIZ4xghk — Dr P Thiaga Rajan (PTR) (@ptrmadurai) September 18, 2022

The official Twitter handle of Congress in Kerala also retweeted the translated tweet asking if CTR Nirmal Kumar will be sacked from his position or whether they will “repeat lip service to ‘Beti Bachao’ and ‘Nari Samman’ slogans”.