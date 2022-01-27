Complaint against RBI staffers for not standing up for Tamil state song on R-Day

Several politicians and political parties in the state have come out strongly against the staff, accusing them of "disrespecting" Tamil state song during Republic Day celebrations.

news Controversy

A complaint has been reportedly filed against officers of the Reserve Bank of India by an advocate, after the officers refused to stand up when the Tamil Thai Vazhthu (the Tamil state song) was played on the Republic Day. A video that went viral showed the officers in question saying that standing up while the song is played is not necessary. The staff referred to a Madras High Court order which reportedly said that standing up while playing the Tamil state song was not mandatory. The Tamil Thai Vazhthu was made the state song by Chief Minister MK Stalin in December last year.

In the video, the RBI staff say there is no court order, and when those around ask for proof, the staff member asks why they should provide it. The staff members were accused of insulting the Tamil song and were questioned on why they didn’t stand despite being in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, MPs Kanimozhi and Su Venkatesan, and several political parties and social organisations have come out strongly against the RBI staffers. Member of Parliament Kanimozhi, tweeting a state Government Order mandating everyone to stand up while the state song was played, said: "How come those who cannot read and write a state government order serve as officials." She asked, "Are these officers superior to Tamil Nadu government".

Taking to Twitter, Finance Minister PT Thiagarajan said: "The video is distressing, we will look into it and eliminate all confusion."

Banks are essential for a community. More so the RBI, a bank regulator & currency/monetary policy manager



This video is distressing, coming 2 days after the SLBC mtg where we outlined guidelines for banks who wish to bank the TN Govt



We will look into, & eliminate all confusion https://t.co/1v2rUQTq0i — Dr P Thiaga Rajan (PTR) (@ptrmadurai) January 26, 2022

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Madurai Su Venkatesan tweeted questioning if the RBI office is not in Tamil Nadu, and also referred to the government order. "Is the RBI Chennai not in Tamil Nadu? The G.O Dated December 17, 2021, is applicable to all offices in the state. Take immediate action against those who showed disrespect while Tamizh Thaai vaazthu was played in Reserve Bank of India's Republic Day celebrations."

Is RBI Chennai not in Tamil Nadu ?

The G.O dated Dec 17, 2021 is applicable to all offices in Tamil Nadu.

Take immediate action against those who refused to stand for Thamizh thaai vaazhthu in RBI's Republic day event. @CMOTamilnadu @RBI @chennaipolice_ #Tamil pic.twitter.com/MjZH7B17DB — Su Venkatesan MP (@SuVe4Madurai) January 26, 2022

Thamizhaga Vazhvuirmai Katchi founder T Velmurugan said that he would organise a demonstration in front of the RBI office in Chennai on Thursday.

Actor-turned-politician and president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Haasan also strongly came out against the disrespect shown to Tamizh Thai Vaazthu. He said that appropriate action is to be taken against those who have erred so that this was not repeated in future.

On January 27, a day after the incident, the RBI’s regional director in Chennai MN Swamy met the Finance Minister.

With IANS inputs