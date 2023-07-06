Communal clashes in Telangana’s Gajwel: 14 arrested, five new FIRs lodged

The communal tension stemmed from an allegation that a Muslim had desecrated a statue of Chatrapati Shivaji on July 3.

Five new FIRs, in addition to three existing ones, have been registered in connection with the communal clashes which broke out at Gajwel in Siddipet district of Telangana on Tuesday, July 4. The communal tension stemmed from an allegation that a Muslim had desecrated a statue of Chatrapati Shivaji on July 3. Police have arrested 14 men in a total of eight cases booked over the last three days. The arrested persons have been sent to judicial remand for 14 days.

Eleven persons, Mohammed Imran (24), Mohammed Akheel (25), Mohammed Zaheer (51), Mushanam Karunakar Goud (25), Matam Mahipal (30), Kashamain Naveen (23), Gachuchbai Mahesh Goud (33), Srinivas (20), Muhammad Ghaud (22), Muhammad Qadir (32), Mohammed Naheem (20) have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the clashes at Gajwel, according to police First Information Reports (FIRs). Police officers told TNM that three others have also been arrested, taking the number of arrested to 14.

A day after the alleged incident of desecration, things took a communal turn on Tuesday, July 4, after right-wing Hindutva groups issued a bandh call which led to mild stone-pelting in Gajwel, where a large mob had gathered in the town centre. While it was alleged that a mosque was targeted, Siddipet Police Commissioner N Shweta told TNM that the crowd was only “passing by” and that the religious place was not a target.

The clashes at Gajwel first took place at 7pm on Monday, June 3, after Mohammed Imran, a resident of Sangapur allegedly desecrated the Shivaji statue to “insult Hindu icons intentionally with the intent to provoke communal sentiments,” according to the FIR. Siddipet Commissioner of Police N Shwetha told TNM that the complainant, Pitla Kumar and members of the Bhagat Youth Association registered a complaint at the Gajwel police station at 8pm and a case was duly registered under Sections 294 (performing obscene acts and songs), 294 (b) (singing, reciting or uttering obscene song, ballad or words in public place), 295 (a) (deliberate intent to outrage religious feelings), 504 (insulting someone to provoke) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Following the complaint, Mohammed Imran was arrested.

In the preliminary three FIRs that were registered, on the basis of which Mohammed Imran was booked and arrested, some people associated with him were also booked for assaulting petitioners in the case.

In a separate case, the Gajwel police also booked Mohammed Zaheer, Mohammed Akheel, Mohammed Ghouse, Mohammed Chand Pasha, Mohammed Sharukh Khan, Mohammed Hussain, Mohammed Wajid, Mohammed Laddu Sharukh and Mohammed Khaleem for protesting against Imran’s arrest on July 3.

According to the police, the accused were raising communal slogans and “acting in a manner prejudicial to religious harmony and public peace”. Post the complaint submitted by the petitioner Sub Inspector Y Naresh of Gajwel police station, the accused were booked under Sections 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (Assault or public force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 143 (Being member of unlawful assembly) read with Section 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

At 11pm on July 3, a mob raised slogans that “inconvenienced the public and disturbed public transportation” according to the police at Ambetkar circle in Gajwel town. This was a counter protest against main accused Imran’s alleged desecration of the statue. The police booked Mahesh, Naveen, Begumpet Swamy, Manohar Yadav and other people based on a complaint by Inspector Veeraprasad on the night of July 3.

The accused were booked under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint),143 (being member of an unlawful assembly) read with 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code IPC.

The next (third) FIR was registered by Sub-Inspector (SI) Y Naresh against the same individuals: Manohar Yadav, Mahesh Goud, Kashamaina Naveen Kumar and others including Mahipal, Mushnam Karunakar, Madhu Goud, Srikanth, Vamshi, Kanna Yadav, Benda Sathish, Abhi, Chintha Srinu and Chintha Prashanth for holding a dharna at Ambetkar Chaurastha on Tuesday, July 4 for allegedly causing disturbance and for preventing police officer from discharging his duty.

Some others who took part in the dharna are yet to be named, said the police. Those booked have also been charged with obstructing vehicles and causing a traffic jam on the Gajwel-Pragnapur. Senior Inspector of Police Shankar has been entrusted with the investigation in the case.

On Tuesday, July 4, right-wing Hindu organisations called for a bandh across Gajwel and took out a rally. There are allegations that stones were pelted at Muslim establishments during the rally. Even though the police have denied this, a separate complaint by 48-year-old Sayyad Yousufuddin, the president of Tanjamul Masjid committee, alleged that at 11am on Tuesday, some members who were part of a huge rally attacked the Masjid by throwing stones and damaging flags. Yousufuddin told the police that Karunakar, Mahesh Goud and other unknown persons were participants in the mob.

A case was registered based on Yousufuddin’s complaint and the accused were booked under Sections 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295 A (deliberate intent to outrage religious feelings), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 143 (member of an unlawful assembly) read with Section 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Sub Inspector Y Naresh has been entrusted with the investigation in the case.

A case has also been registered for unlawful gathering near the Shivaji statue on July 4 at 2:30 pm against Cheekoti Praveen and several others who organised a dharna without permission and disrupted the traffic. The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).