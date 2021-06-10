Comedian Danish Sait gets married to Anya Rangaswami in intimate ceremony

Flix Wedding

Comedian and actor Danish Sait got married to Anya Rangaswami on June 9, 2021, about six months after announcing their engagement. Sharing the news on his social media handle, Danish said that he and Anya had exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony on June 10, a day after they registered their marriage.

“Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family & friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love,” Danish wrote, sharing two photos – one of the couple hugging, and the other of them signing the papers to register their marriage.

Director Saad Khan was reportedly one of the attendees at the ceremony. He told TOI that he was happy for the couple and that they “complete each other.” “This indeed is such a special occasion and they are so happy with each other. Of course, these are times of social distancing, but love will always keep us all close,” he said.

Danish had taken to social media on December 11, 2020, to announce that he and Anya were engaged. Sharing a black and white photo of them, Danish had written, “She said yes! Very happy. Thanks for deciding to spend your life with me @anyarangaswami.” Anya is a graphic designer, who works independently in Mumbai, as per her Twitter bio.

The former RJ shot to nationwide fame last year for his hilarious videos, where he donned various characters and personas to talk about all things lockdown-related, such as alcohol shop queues, PM Modi’s addresses to the nation, and more. He continues to make such videos to talk about vaccinations etc, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Humble Politician Nograj actor was last seen in French Biriyani, which was released on Amazon Prime Video.

