Actor-comedian Danish Sait’s Bengaluru lockdown videos are all of us right now

“Macha, we should go to Goa da after all this” — every Bengalurean so far.

If you’ve ever been to Bengaluru, you’re probably familiar with the unique accent and vocabulary of the city’s younger generation. (Not sure what we’re talking about? Try walking down Residency Road on a normal (non-lockdown) day and count the number of “das,” “machas,” and “bros” you hear).

Or maybe just watch actor-comedian Danish Sait’s series of short videos on social media. Danish is best known for his lead role in the 2017 political satire Humble Politician Nograj, which he co-wrote along with director Saad Khan.

In multiple pitch-perfect videos posted over the last few days, Danish captures all your lockdown fears and frustrations. The series of mock conversations include calls with your local supermarket for home deliveries, ones seeking out more alcohol from any and all possible sources (“Bro, my dad needs, bro!”), calls between young couples kept apart in lockdown, and the concerns of your “slightly” rich friends (“Bugger, I can’t believe they won’t let us run, ya.”)

It’s a personal attack on all Bengalureans and it’s absolutely hilarious.

Warning: These videos contain adult language.

Those lockdown conversations between Bengaluru friends who’ve been stuck indoors for way too long:

Bengaluru Max! Conversations with my friends pic.twitter.com/8lWXtHAb0S — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) April 13, 2020

Deep conversations between young lovers kept apart:

The lockdown couples pic.twitter.com/eyCpgAF6Mm — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) April 15, 2020

Every phone call to your local supermarket:

“Boss, when you’ll deliver boss?”

“Tomorrow evening possible.”

Conversation with my supermarket friends. pic.twitter.com/BiZDC9ij4k — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) April 16, 2020

That feeling when you’re running out of Old Monk:

Conversations about alcohol pic.twitter.com/HoHOCJ6sSR — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) April 17, 2020

Every mother who’s tried to teach their adult child to cook over video call:

Conversations with your friends from the office and Zoom calls gone wrong:

Conversations with my office going friends pic.twitter.com/Cu0NNViNLu — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) April 17, 2020

And the problems faced by your “slightly” rich friends: