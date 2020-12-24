Colleges, universities in Kerala to reopen from January 4

Kerala has announced that colleges and universities in the state, including professional colleges, will be reopened from January 4. Colleges will function with 50% strength, on a rotation basis, states an order issued on Wednesday by the Higher Education Department. Hostels in educational institutions can also start functioning. For arts and science, law, music, fine arts, physical education and polytechnic colleges, classes will initially start only for fifth and sixth semester degree students, besides all post graduate students and research scholars. Colleges shall function from 8.30 am to 5 pm. Saturdays will also be working days, the order said.

Principals have been directed to chalk out a schedule for classes, with a maximum five hours allotted per student. Each class session can be held in two batches if necessary to comply with COVID-19 protocols. Colleges are also directed to focus on â€˜laboratory classes and critical sessionsâ€™ which cannot be held online. COVID-19 preventive protocols like physical distancing, use of masks and sanitisers shall be made compulsory.

In dining halls of hostels, physical distancing should be mandatorily followed, it says. Fully residential campuses like Indian Institute of Management in Kozhikode, Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research and Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, can also start their classes abiding by the regulations put forth by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Kerala Technological University (KTU) and Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) are directed to work out a similar schedule for students.

Though many colleges across the state were converted to COVID-19 first line treatment centres, the Health Department assured that by December 31, they will be removed from colleges. Principals, faculty and non-teaching staff are directed to attend colleges from December 28 itself, in order to ensure buildings are properly sanitised and other necessary measures for normal functioning of classes are taken. Meanwhile, online classes will continue for other students.

Ten days after the colleges reopen, arrangements should be evaluated by the Principal and a report has to be submitted to the Deputy Director of Collegiate Education or Universities. It was on March 16 that educational institutions across the country were shut following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

