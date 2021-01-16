â€˜Cold Caseâ€™ and â€˜Nizhalâ€™ to release in March?

Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban play the lead in â€˜Nizhalâ€™ while â€˜Cold Caseâ€™ has Prithviraj and Aditi Balan playing the lead pair.

Flix Mollywood

With film theatres in Kerala reopening this week, release dates of many pending Malayalam films are expected to be announced soon. Makers of Jayasuryaâ€™s Vellam have already announced that it will be the first Malayalam movie to release in theatres post the COVID-19 lockdown. Mammootty starrer The Priest is expected to release in February. Now, there are reports that Prithvirajâ€™s Cold Case and Nayanthara-Kunchacko Boban starrer Nizhal are expected to release in early March.

Prithviraj plays a cop in the upcoming film Cold Case and it has already been reported that he has toned up physically to play the role. A few stills from Cold Case were unveiled recently and the actor is seen to be in great shape . The actor had shed close to 30 kgs for his role in another upcoming film Aadujeevitham. From what we hear, Prithvi plays the Assistant Commissioner in Cold Case, investigating a crime. The story is based on a true incident. Cinematographer Tanu Balak has turned director for this thriller. Aditi Balan plays the female lead.

The technical crew of Cold Case comprises Jomon T John and Girish Gangadharan for cinematography, and Shameer for editing. The film is jointly produced by cinematographer Jomon T John, editor Shameer Mohammed, and Anto Joseph. There were reports earlier that Cold Case will have a direct OTT release but this has been quashed now with the theatrical release on cards.

The Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban starrer Nizhal is touted to be a thriller directed by well-known editor Appu N Bhattathiri. It has been shot in various locations in Kochi and Alapuzha, we hear. Kunchacko will be seen playing a first-class judicial magistrate John Baby in this flick.

The shooting of this film happened, adhering to strict lockdown protocols, we hear. The film was made with minimal crew and every team member took the COVID-19 test at least once a week.

Director Appu is co-editing the film with Arun Lal, with Deepak D Menon handling the camera. Abhishek S Bhattathiri is in charge of the sound department and the national award winner Sinoy Joseph was roped in for the re-recording mixing.

The other technical crew members include Stephy Zaviour for costume designing and S Sanjeev for scripting. The film is bankrolled jointly by Anto Joseph, Fellini TP, Badusha, Abhijith M Pillai and Ginesh Jose.

(Content provided by Digital Native)