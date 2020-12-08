Prithvirajâ€™s stills from â€˜Cold Caseâ€™ shows actor in great shape

He had earlier shed close to 30kg for his role as Najeeb in the upcoming film â€˜Aadujeevithamâ€™.

Flix Mollywood

Prithviraj is playing a cop in the upcoming film Cold Case and it has already been reported that he has toned up physically to play the role. A few stills from Cold Case have been unveiled on the net and we get to see the actor in great shape. Prithvi plays Assistant Commissioner of Police Satyajith who is on a trail. The film marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Tanu Balak. Aditi Balan plays the female lead in this thriller.

It may be noted here that Prithviraj had shed close to 30 kg for his role as Najeeb in the upcoming Aadujeevitham and the new stills from Cold Case with a well-chiselled body frame has his fans in awe.

The technical crew of Cold Case comprises Jomon T John and Girish Gangadharan for cinematography, and Shameer for editing. The film is jointly produced by cinematographer Jomon T John, editor Shameer Mohammed, and Anto Joseph. Reports are that Cold Case will have a direct OTT release.

Prithvirajâ€™s current projects include Jana Gana Mana, Ayalvashi, Kaaliyan and Aadujeevitham. Jana Gana Mana is helmed by Dijo Jose Anthony. Sharing the screen space with Prithviraj in this flick is Suraj Venjaramoodu. Interestingly, the two actors had worked together in Driving Licence which turned out to be a massive hit. Details about Jana Gana Mana including its cast and crew are expected to be out soon.

Prithviraj was shooting for Aadujeevitham in Jordan when the lockdown to contain COVID-19 was announced earlier this year and had to return without completing the shooting. Aadujeevitham is directed by Blessy and bankrolled by KG Abraham under the banner KGA Films. The filmâ€™s technical crew includes AR Rahman for music, Resul Pookutty for sound designing, KU Mohanan for cinematography and Raja Muhammed for editing. The shooting of this film is expected to recommence soon.

Prithviraj also has Ayalvashi, which is directed by debutant Irshad Parari in his kitty. It has already been reported that the shooting of this film will begin soon after Prithviraj is done with Aadujeevitham. According to reports, Ayalvashi is about two neighbours constantly in conflict with one another.

In Kaaliyan, another film in the making, Prithviraj has been signed up to play a warrior. Sources in the know say that he will be playing Kaaliyan and veteran Tamil actor Sathyaraj will be seen as Iravikkutty Pillai.

Aditi Balan, the heroine in Cold Case, currently has the Nivin Pauly starrer Padavettu needing her attention. The actor made her debut as heroine in the critically acclaimed Tamil film Aruvi and with Padevettu she will be foraying into the Malayalam film industry. Padavettu is bankrolled by actor Sunny Wayne under his banner Sunny Wayne Productions. Liju Krishna is directing the film.

(Content provided by Digital Native)