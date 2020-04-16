Coimbatore Medical College Dean removed from post after students allege negligence

This action comes a day after several allegations put forth by students of the college including a mess being shut depriving them of adequate food.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Dean of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), Dr Asokan has been removed from his post on Friday by the Health and Family Welfare Department following allegations of harassment and negligence against him by postgraduate students of the college. The college's Medical Superintendent Sadagopan has also been issued a show cause notice based on the allegations put forth by the students.

This action comes a day after several allegations put forth by students of the college. After two students were tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the mess which provided food for the PG students was shut down. This led to lack of adequate food for them, following which they were forced to confront the Dean. In addition to this, students also alleged that they were not given enough protective gear when handling COVID-19 patients and that the two doctors who contracted the virus were not immediately shifted to an isolation ward.

In addition to this, a screenshot that went viral showed a postgraduate student who contracted COVID-19 while treating patients was removed from the WhatsApp group by the Medical Superintendent. He has asked authorities to provide Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets as part of his treatment just before he was removed.

Documents in TNM's possession show that Dr P Kalidas from Social and Preventive Medicine will take charge as Dean of CMCH. Dr Asokan, meanwhile, has been asked to report to the Directorate of Medical Education Office in Chennai. While Dr Asokan is set to retire in two months, Dr.Sadagopan will be retiring in five months.

Sources in CMCH told TNM that the show cause notice and transfer order was issued based on complaints from the two doctors who tested positive for the virus and from other students. The authorities were informed that their behaviour was not 'ethical' and that they failed to carry out their duties satisfactorily.

Speaking to TNM on Thursday, Dr Asokan had attempted to explain the situation. He said, “The two students who were tested positive are doctors doing their final year post-graduation. The drug HCQ was provided to them even when they went for duty. One doctor took HCQ on April 4. When I inquired on Monday, they initially said both of them were taking the medicine. However, we came to know later that one of them did not take HCQ. The infected doctor was in ESI Hospital so we immediately informed them. The ESI officials administered the tablet to him.”