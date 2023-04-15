Coimbatore man dies by suicide after losing Rs 90 lakh in online cricket betting

The Rathinapuri police are investigating what kind of app Sabanayagam was using for betting and whether there was any pressure from anyone that made him take this extreme step.

A 35-year-old man was found dead in a hotel room at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, April 15, in a suspected case of suicide. Sabanayagam, a car dealer who resided at the Sappattai Kizhavan Pudur village in Pollachi, had allegedly lost Rs 90 lakh via cricket betting online, in the aftermath of which he is suspected to have taken this extreme step. His death comes at a time when the Tamil Nadu government is gazetting the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, which Governor RN Ravi assented to on April 7.

Sabanayagam had booked a room at the hotel in Gandhipuram in the early hours of Friday, April 14, and was supposed to vacate the room on Saturday. When the hotel staff called him on his phone for a reminder on Saturday, it was found to be switched off. After knocking on his door multiple times and still not receiving a response, the staff used an alternate key to open the room, where they found him dead. They immediately alerted the 108 ambulance services, after which the medics arrived and inspected him, officially declaring him dead. His body was later sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The Rathinapuri police have registered a case and initiated the investigation. A preliminary probe had revealed his involvement in online cricket betting. The police are also investigating what kind of app he was using for betting and whether there was any pressure from anyone that made him take this extreme step. A case has been registered under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Criminal Procedure Code. Further details can only be ascertained as the investigation proceeds, an official told TNM.

The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act states that anyone who provides an 'online gambling service' or 'online game of chance' shall be punished with a sentence of up to three years or with a fine that may extend up to 10 lakh rupees or both. The Act also states that any person involved in online gambling or playing online games of chance shall be punished with imprisonment for a term that may extend to three months or fines that may extend up to Rs 5,000 or both.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.