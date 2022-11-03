Coimbatore Jamaath condemns car blast, meets Kottai Eswaran temple priest

The President of the Jamaath, Inayatullah, said that this meeting with the priests will serve as a platform to maintain communal harmony and peace among all sections of the citizens.

The Coimbatore city Jamaath on Thursday, November 3, strongly condemned the recent car explosion in front of Kottai Eswaran temple in Ukkadam and said the Hindu-Muslim unity cannot be disturbed by anyone. A 13-member delegation from the Coimbatore Jamaath, including Ulemas (Muslim scholars) visited the Kottai Eswaran temple here as part of efforts to strengthen communal harmony in the region and spoke to the priests and other authorities over the incident for nearly an hour. Head priest, Sundareshan and temple secretary Prabhakaran welcomed the members with shawls.

The gesture comes days after the cylinder explosion in the car in communally sensitive Ukkadam area left one person named Jamesha Mubim dead, sending shock waves across the state. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the blast, and according to investigators, Mubin was an ISIS sympathiser.

Later, addressing reporters, Jamaath President, Inayatullah said Islam never supported violence and favoured only peace. “The meeting with the priest and others will serve as a platform to maintain communal harmony and peace among all sections of the citizens, irrespective of religion, caste and creed,” he said, adding the Jamaath wanted Coimbatore to be known for communal harmony.

The members of the Jamaath laid emphasis on peace and brotherhood and said no power on earth can break the Hindu-Muslim bond. They also urged leaders not to use religion to derive political mileage.

Six men were arrested in connection with the car blast case in Ukkadam on October 23. Five men who were arrested on October 25 were identified as Mohammad Thalka (25), Mohammad Asarudheen (25), Mohammad Riyaz (27), Feroz Ismail (27) and Mohammad Navaz Ismail (27). On October 27, Afasar Khan was arrested. He was a relative of the key accused Jamesha Mubin who was killed during the car blast. On the same day, the investigation of the case was handed over to the NIA after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recommended it.

