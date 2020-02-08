Coimbatore flag pole accident victim who lost her leg gets government job

Anuradha's accident had been reported in November 2019, just two months after a techie, Subashree died as a banner fell on her while she was riding her bike in Chennai.

news Controversy

The Tamil Nadu government has given Anuradha alias Rajeswari, who lost her leg in Coimbatore last year, in an accident allegedly involving an AIADMK flag pole, a government job. The 30-year-old whose leg was amputated has been offered a position in the district VAO's office that she has accepted.

Anuradha's accident had been reported in November, just two months after a techie, Subashree died as a banner fell on her while she was riding her bike in Chennai. Anuradha too allegedly lost control of her vehicle after a flag pole struck her on her head. She then came under a lorry, which ran over one of her legs. State local administration Minister SP Velumani met Rajeswari at the Coimbatore district collectorate on Friday and gave her the appointment order for the position of village assistant in Sanganur.

Speaking to TNM, a relative says that she woke up in shock after the surgery was conducted to remove her leg. She has been undergoing extensive psychological and physical therapy to recover from the incident.

"The doctors warned us that it will take a long time for her to heal both mentally and physically. She is still coming to terms with what has happened," says the relative.

When asked if she remembers the alleged involvement of a flag pole in her fall, he says, "Yes, she says, she was hit on the head but we are not going to harp on this. The local AIADMK took care of the whole hospital expenses of Rs. 16 lakh. They will also take care of any future medical expenses. And we also have insurance money to claim. Right now, fighting against the system is not going to help her cause. She has a government job as well and will write exams and get promotions. We have to look out for her future.”

The new job will pay her a basic salary of Rs.16,000, says her relative. "In her earlier job too, she was getting just Rs.18,000. But now there is security and a scope to grow. We just want her to move ahead in life and not dwell on what is irreversible.”