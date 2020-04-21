Coimbatore COVID-19 patient airlifted to Mangaluru for treatment

The patient was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

In a first in India after the domestic air space was closed, a COVID-19 patient was sent from Coimbatore to Mangaluru in an air ambulance after he requested that he be provided treatment in his own hometown.

The District Collector of Coimbatore on Monday granted permission to a man aged above 60 years, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in a private hospital in Coimbatore, to fly in an air ambulance. The permission was granted by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on Sunday based on a request made by the patient. Speaking to TNM about the permission granted to the man, Coimbatore District Collector K Rajamani said that at the district level the permission granted is to allow the take off of the aircraft from Coimbatore airport.

According to sources, the air ambulance carrying the patient and his wife took off from the Coimbatore International airport around 6.45 pm on Tuesday and landed at Mangaluru International airport around 7.45 pm. The patient had also undergone a paralytic attack a few months ago and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Coimbatore. It was recently that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was admitted in the same hospital.

The ministry of civil aviation had permitted the operation of medical evacuation flights from 1 am on April 20 subject to conditions like not more than two attendants shall be permitted to travel with the patient on the flight, apart from medical staff. The ministryâ€™s letter also stated that a permission letter from the government of the state or union territory or the district administration should also be produced by the flight operator for operating the flight.

The Indian government suspended domestic flight operations from March 24 midnight owing to a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The flights that are now allowed to operate are towards supplies of medical importance and evacuation flights.