CM Stalin visits Rajinikanth at Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital

Rajinikanth has been in hospital since Friday night after an episode of giddiness and doctors said he has undergone carotid endarterectomy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday, October 31 paid actor Rajinikanth a visit at Chennai’s Kauvery hospital, where he has been admitted. The ‘Superstar,’ as Rajinikanth is popularly referred to, is in hospital after undergoing surgery recently. The Chief Minister, who had earlier wished a speedy recovery for Rajinikanth from his Twitter account, paid a visit to the hospital and enquired about his health.

On Friday, Kauvery Hospital had released a statement that Rajinikanth is recovering well after undergoing a carotid artery revascularization. The superstar is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a few days. A bulletin issued by the hospital on Friday stated, “Mr Rajinikanth was admitted in Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai yesterday (28th Oct 2021) following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated by the expert panel of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery revascularization. The procedure was performed successfully today (29th Oct 2021) and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a few days.”

Rajinikanth had been admitted to the hospital on the night of Thursday, October 28, which had led to widespread concern among his fans and well-wishers alike. In lieu of this, the actor’s publicist Riaz Ahmed had told the media that this was a routine health check-up.

Carotid endarterectomy is a surgical procedure that removes plaque from the inside of your carotid artery in order to restore normal blood flow to your brain. A surgeon will make an incision on your neck, access the affected artery, open it, and remove the plaque build-up.

Rajinikanth had been hospitalised a day after he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contributions to Indian cinema.

Last year, Rajinikanth decided against taking a much-awaited political plunge citing his health. At that time, Rajinikanth said the doctors had advised him that fluctuating blood pressure could affect his transplanted kidney.

(With agency inputs)