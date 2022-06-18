CM Stalin slams Agnipath scheme, quotes GD Bakshi and others

Stalin's opposition to the Union government's new recruitment scheme comes amid violent protests in more than ten states.

news Politics

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday slammed the Union government's Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces terming it to be "against the welfare of the nation". Stalin joined Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann in publicly opposing the Union government's new recruitment scheme, which has sparked violent protests in more than ten states.

MK Stalin took to Twitter to criticise the scheme amid violent protests. "The Agnipath scheme should be withdrawn as it is against the welfare of the nation. Youngsters are staging protests across the country against the BJP government's new scheme to recruit youngsters to the army on a contract basis. Many former army officers are also against this scheme," Stalin said.

The DMK leader quoted retired army officer Major General GD Bakshi in opposing the scheme. "Former Major General GD Bakshi told in an interview the Frontline magazine that he was shocked after knowing this scheme and in the interview, he also expressed his fear by stating "For God's sake don't do it"," Stalin said.

"Another retired Lt Gen Raj Kadyan also expressed that we cannot expect army men who joined on a contract basis to sacrifice their life for the country in war. Besides the party across the country, veteran army officials have highlighted the danger of this exam system. They have said that Army service cannot be part-time service and exams like this will damage the control of the army," Stalin said.

He also urged the Union government to withdraw the scheme. "I, therefore, request the union government to withdraw the Agnipath scheme as it shatters the dream of the youth in this country and is against national interest," he added.

Under the Agnipath scheme, young persons will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as 'Agniveer' for a period of four years, including training period. Though it has been relentlessly promoted by the BJP, several army veterans have publicly opposed the new scheme.

Accountants cant be allowed to run amok with OPERATIONAL Effectiveness of a force. this is being done to save money In Revenue budget to enhance capital budget . Pl dont destroy Effective organisations to save money. Increase defense budget to 3% of GDP. — Maj Gen (Dr)GD Bakshi SM,VSM(retd) (@GeneralBakshi) June 14, 2022

Protests against the scheme entered the fourth day on Saturday with security beefed up in several railway stations across south India in the wake of violent protests at the Secunderabad railway station on Friday. At least six train coaches were set on fire and one person was reported dead in the violent protests in Secunderabad in opposition to the Agnipath scheme.