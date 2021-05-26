CM Stalin says Tamil Nadu Assembly will pass resolution against three farm laws

news Farm laws

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Wednesday said the government will bring a resolution in the state Assembly asking the Union government to withdraw the three farm laws.

The three farm laws brought in by the government are -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

In a statement issued here Stalin recalled his party DMK's poll promise of passing a resolution asking the Union government to withdraw the three farm laws and pass necessary law for that.

Stalin said six months has passed since the farmers are agitating against the three farm laws passed by the Union government.

The DMK President Stalin also said it is a worrying factor that the Union government has not tried to have a constructive dialogue with the farmers to resolve the issue nor it has taken steps to revoke the three farm laws.