CM Stalin leads public in celebrating Social Justice Day on Periyar’s birth anniversary

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Friday, September 17, led the state in observing the 143rd birth anniversary of rationalist leader EV Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, as Social Justice Day. Periyar sowed the seeds of social justice in the minds of the people, said CM Stalin, who paid floral tributes to the statue of Periyar at Anna Salai in Chennai, accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues and MPs, TR Baalu and Kanimozhi. Later, he administered the pledge to the officials and staff at the Secretariat, affirming that they will follow the social activist's ideology based on social justice, self-respect, rationalism and equality.

Earlier this month, Stalin told the Tamil Nadu Assembly that the birth anniversary of EV Ramasamy, which falls on September 17, will be observed as Social Justice Day every year. "I took the pledge of social justice on such a glorious birthday. Entire Tamil Nadu undertook the pledge. We will set up an egalitarian society on your path," he tweeted.

In another tweet, the Chief Minister said, "Today, on his birthday, we pay homage to Periyar, the rationalist who sowed social justice in the minds of the people in all walks of life. Tamil Nadu was resurrected only after his birth. It became a society of dignity and knowledge."

Recalling the services of Periyar (September 17, 1879 - December 24, 1973) to the Tamil society, the Chief Minister said he was instrumental in the enactment of the first Constitutional Amendment Act (that safeguarded reservation for backward classes).

Periyar's ideology was all about social justice, self-respect, rationalism and equality, which laid the foundation for Tamil society's growth during the last century and it would also pave the way for the future, Stalin had said.

Meanwhile, as per a report on The Hindu, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday, September 16, announced that a panel will be formed to ensure social justice in various fields such as employment, education, promotion and postings.

In a statement, CM Stalin said that the panel will ensure social justice is implemented and guidelines for the same will be soon rolled out. If violations are found, the rightful measures will follow up, added the statement released on Thursday.