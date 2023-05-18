CM Stalin lays foundation stone for Porunai Museum in Tamil Nadu

The Porunai Museum will display 2,617 rare artefacts that were collected from Adichanallur, Korkai, and Sivakalai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin virtually laid the foundation stone for the Porunai Museum on International Museum Day on Thursday, May 18. The Tamil Nadu government has allocated 13.02 acres of land for the Porunai Museum. The museum will be built with “world-class standards” on an area of 55,000 sq ft at a cost of Rs 33 crore in the first phase. It will display 2,617 rare artefacts that were collected from Adichanallur, Korkai, and Sivakalai.

Stalin also launched two books, Tamizh Nattu Panpattu Marabugal and Pudukottai Vattaram during the event.

Minister for Public Works, EV Velu, Minister for Finance and Archeology Thangam Thenarasu, and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu were present during the function held at the Chief Minister's office in the Secretariat.

Earlier on March 5, Stalin inaugurated the much-awaited Keezhadi museum at the excavation site. The state government had called the museum a testament to the lives led by people in the Sangam era. Located in Sivagangai district, the Keezhadi museum was constructed on about two acres of land at a cost of Rs 18.43 crore. The museum contains artefacts unearthed from the Keezhadi excavation sites since 2018.

In February 2020, the Tamil Nadu government had announced an allocation of Rs 12.21 crore for the establishment of a “world-class” museum to display the findings from the Keezhadi Archaeological site. In addition to this, a sum of over Rs 30 crore was promised to the Department of Archaeology to continue their exploration in four more clusters.

With IANS inputs.