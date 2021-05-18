CM Stalin issues orders to produce oxygen and vaccines in Tamil Nadu

To facilitate the production, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited will establish a joint venture with Indian and foreign companies willing to invest a minimum of Rs 50 crore.

news Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday issued orders to initiate efforts to produce oxygen, vaccines and life-saving medicines within the state. In order to facilitate the production, the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) will establish a joint venture with Indian and foreign companies willing to invest a minimum of Rs 50 crore.



A statement from the government said, “To reduce the oxygen shortage in the state and to bring a permanent solution, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has ordered starting oxygen production units. Moreover, orders have been issued to produce high-end medical equipment, oxygen, vaccines and medicines for COVID-19 within the state.”

“To facilitate the production, TIDCO will establish a joint venture with Indian and foreign companies willing to invest a minimum of Rs 50 crore and has sought an expression of interest within May 31,” the statement said.

Once the expression of interest is studied, efforts will soon be taken to start the process for producing oxygen, vaccines and life-saving drugs within the state, it added.

The Tamil Nadu government has issued the order at a time when the state is grappling with shortage of oxygen and vaccines. The Chief Minister also flagged the issue to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and requested the Union government to intervene and ensure oxygen supply to the state.

The state government has also floated a global tender to procure 3.5 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines to be administered to people in the age group of 18-44 years. The government has requested delivery within 180 days from the date of the purchase order at the price of Rs 2 crore. The last date for submission of tenders is by 11 am on June 5, as per the tender floated by the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) on May 15.

On Monday, May 17, Tamil Nadu recorded 33,075 new coronavirus cases and 335 deaths.