CM Stalin inaugurates Keezhadi museum: Six special features to look out for

Located in Sivagangai district, the Keezhadi museum has been constructed as a testament to the lives led by people in the Sangam era.

The much-awaited Keezhadi museum was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at the excavation site on Sunday, March 5. The state government has said that the museum is a testament to the lives led by people in the Sangam era. Located in Sivagangai district, the Keezhadi museum has been constructed on about two acres of land at a cost of Rs 18.43 crore. The museum contains artefacts unearthed from the Keezhadi excavation sites since 2018.

Carbon dating of the artefacts showed that the Vaigai riverbed was urbanised during the early 6th century BCE, around the same time that the Ganges civilisation was urbanised, according to the Tamil Nadu government. More than 1000 symbols and 60 pot shells with lettering in Thamizhi, an ancient Tamil script, have been found during the excavations. Earlier, the Sangam era was calculated to have been between 3rd century BCE and 3rd century CE, but with these findings, the estimated period has now been pushed back to 6th century BCE, the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology has said.

The findings also establish extensive commercial networks between Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, the Ganges civilisation, as well as Rome. Here are some of the special features of the museum:

> The artefacts are categorised and organised in six separate blocks under six categories: Madurai and Keezhadi; Agriculture and Water Management; Mudpot industry (Kalam seigo); Weaving and Beads; Sea Trade; and Lifestyle.

> There is a 15-minute video-audio show explaining the significance of the importance of Keezhadi and Tamil Nadu, which will be showcased in an air-conditioned room.

> Important excavation sites in the Vaigai riverbed can be seen on a touch screen.

> A two-minute animation is played to explain the details about artefacts that are categorised into different blocks.

> A virtual reality exhibition is set up through which we can view and understand the works undertaken at Keezhadi and the activities so far.

> Important artefacts unearthed during excavation are represented in three-dimensional form in the museum.