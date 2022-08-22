CM Jagan meets PM Modi, requests to release pending funds to Andhra

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also requested Modi to release funds under different central schemes to the state government, according to the Chief Ministerâ€™s office.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, August 22, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought early approval of the revised cost estimate of the Polavaram irrigation project on the Godavari river. Later, the Chief Minister paid a courtesy visit to President Droupadi Murmu. In his 40-minute long meeting with Modi, CM Jagan discussed the Polavaram project and also demanded approval of the proposed Bhogapuram airport in Vizianagaram district, setting up of medical colleges and release of funds under different central schemes to the state government, official sources said.

Jagan has been demanding approval of the revised cost estimate of Rs 55,548 crore for the irrigation project as the state government is unable to take the rehabilitation and resettlement works forward as it involves a huge cost. Earlier, the estimated cost was Rs 35,000 crore for the Polavaram irrigation project which aims to irrigate 2.91 lakh hectares, generate 960 megawatts of power, and fulfil the water needs of industries and 540 villages in Andhra Pradesh.

CM Jagan also reiterated that many people in Andhra Pradesh were not covered under the National Food Security Act. As stated in a previous meeting, he repeated that nearly 56 lakh people were being supplied rations by the state government under the PDS (public distribution system), placing an additional burden. Jagan also requested Modi to release the resource gap grant of Rs 32,625.25 crores to Andhra Pradesh. He also appealed to grant funds due to the state in the form of bills from the period of 2014-15, 10th Pay Commission arrears, pensions etc.

Jagan, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital, is likely to meet the Union Power Minister later during the day and raise the issue of power revenue deficit to Andhra Pradesh and pending dues Telangana has to pay to the state government.

