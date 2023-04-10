A click with the Oscar: Bomman, Bellie, Raghu & Ammu reunite with Kartiki Gonsalves

Sharing the picture on Instagram, The Elephant Whisperers director Kartiki Gonsalves said the documentary’s cast reunited at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve after six years.

Flix News

Filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves, who directed the Oscar-winning The Elephant Whisperers, took to Instagram on Sunday, April 9, to share a picture of the documentary’s protagonists posing with the Oscar trophy. Besides the Kattunayakar couple Bomman and Bellie, the picture also featured the now-famous elephant calves Raghu and Ammu (also known as Bommi). Posting the picture on Instagram, Kartiki said the documentary’s cast was reuniting at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve after six years.

In the photo, Kartiki and Bomman can be seen holding the Oscar trophy as she stands in front of Raghu and Bommi, the elephants’ trunks too extending towards the award. Bellie and a mahout looks on. Kartiki captioned the post: “Our complete family together reunited right here right now in the very space where it all began (black heart emoji) six years later @theelephantwhisperers. Image : Bomman, Bellie, Raghu and Ammu (Bommi) and the Oscar ! What a beautiful journey it's been. April 9th 2023.”

The Elephant Whisperers brought home the 95th Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film. The film revolves around the bond between Raghu, an orphaned baby elephant, and his caretakers — a tribal couple named Bomman and Bellie — who devote their lives to protect him from poachers and raise him. The film was shot in the Theppakadu Elephant Camp at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the Nilgiri Mountains in Tamil Nadu. The Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve is the oldest elephant camp in Asia and was established 105 years back. Situated on the banks of river Moyar, it presently has 28 elephants.

Read: Beyond 'elephant whispers', we need to hear the Kattunayakar's voice