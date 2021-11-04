Class 8 girl in Telangana writes to CJI, gets bus service restored in her village

Vaishnavi wrote to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana about the problems she and her siblings were facing in going to school and college.

news Education

P Vaishnavi, an eighth standard student in Telangana, wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana seeking his help in restoration of bus service to her village which was stopped in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic, saying she and her siblings were facing inconvenience in going to school and college. After being informed by the CJI on the matter, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) restored the bus service to the village in Ranga Reddy district, a TSRTC press release said on Wednesday, November 3.

Vaishnavi, who lives in Chidedu village in Manchal mandal of Rangareddy district, mentioned in her letter that her friends and other villagers were also facing difficulty due to the absence of bus service. She said she was unable to bear the auto rickshaw charges for travel and that her father had passed away due to cardiac arrest during the first wave of COVID-19. Her mother earns a meagre income.

Responding to her letter, the CJI instructed the MD of TSRTC V C Sajjanar to restore the bus service to send the students on school timings in token of honouring the Right to Education of children, TSRTC said. On behalf of the TSRTC management, the MD expressed his gratitude to the CJI for alerting the former on the issue and appreciated Vaishnavi for taking the initiative of writing to the CJI.

The TSRTC assures that it will provide connectivity for the benefit of students of schools and colleges in the entire state of Telangana. The MD said the corporation officials have already restored about 30 services during the last one month as per their own information and also as per the request of villagers and students. Continuous services are being made by TSRTC officials to restore such services, it said.

The TSRTC requested the bus passengers, including students, to contact their nearest bus depot manager for restoring the corporation buses to their villages. People are also requested to contact the TSRTC's customer support team and also tweet to the MD's office, the release said.