Class 12 student in TN’s Karur kills self, alleges sexual harassment

In an alleged suicide note, the girl also reportedly wrote that she was afraid of revealing the identity of the person (her alleged harasser) who had pushed her “to take this decision.”

news Crime

A 17-year-old class 12 student, who died by suicide in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district on the night of Friday, November 19, has alleged in her alleged suicide note that she was sexually harassed. The police retrieved a purported suicide note from the deceased girl’s home in which she said that she should be the last girl to be pushed into taking extreme measures due to sexual harassment.

According to police, the minor girl, who was studying at a private school, had attended classes on Friday and returned home, where she is said to have been alone. As she was not seen outside for a long time, an elderly woman from the adjacent house came looking for the girl. As the girl did not answer the door after the elderly woman called her several times, she telephoned the minor girl’s mother, said the police.

This is the second case of a minor’s death by suicide related to sexual abuse allegations that has emerged from Tamil Nadu in less than two weeks. A 17-year-old girl who was studying has Chinmaya Vidyalaya Hospital in Coimbatore died by suicide on November 11, and had alleged she was sexually abused by a school teacher. The police have arrested the accused teacher, 31-year-old Mithun Chakravarthy, and the school principal for allegedly knowing about the sexual assault and not acting on the girl’s complaint.

In the Karur incident, the police registered a case on Friday and sent the body for autopsy to Karur Government Medical College and Hospital. And through the investigation, the police found the alleged suicide note. In the note, the girl also reportedly wrote that she was afraid of revealing the identity of the person (her alleged harasser) who had “pushed” her “to take this decision.”

Speaking to TNM, Karur Superintendent of Police P Sundaravadivel said, “We have registered a case and begun the investigation. The family of the deceased did not place any allegation. The deceased girl has also not mentioned anyone’s name in the suicide note. We are conducting an investigation into all possible angles.”

The body has been handed over to the family after autopsy on Saturday.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 236116

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

Click here for working helplines across India.