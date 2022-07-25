Class 12 student found dead at hostel in Tamil Naduâ€™s Tiruvallur

The case has been transferred to the CB-CID for further investigation after a recent HC order that all unnatural deaths inside educational institutions must be investigated by the crime branch.

Another Class 12 student was found dead at a school in Tamil Nadu, this time in Tiruvallur district. The 17-year-old, who was a student at a government aided school in Kilacheri of Tiruvallur was found dead in her hostel on the morning of Monday, July 25. The reason behind her death is yet to be ascertained. The investigation of this case was immediately transferred to the CB-CID, following the recent Madras High Court order that any unnatural death reported in educational institutions should be investigated by the special crime branch.

The girl hailed from Thakkalur village, and was residing in the hostel of Sacred Hearts Girlsâ€™ High School in Kilacheri, near Mapedu. Sources told TNM that on Monday morning, the girl got ready for school, but was later found dead in her room. After the incident was reported to the Mappedu police station, the school remained shut for the day.

The police arrived at the spot and took her body to the Tiruvallur government medical college for an autopsy. The Madras High Court ordered that student deaths are to be investigated by the CB-CID, after the death of another Class 12 student in Kallakurichi earlier in July.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.