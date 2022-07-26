Class 12 student found dead at home in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has reportedly ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the factors leading to student suicides.

news Mental Health

A Class 12 student died by suicide at her home in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore on Tuesday, July 26. This is the third such incident reported in the state in the last two weeks. Cuddalore district Superintendent of Police S Sakthi Ganesan told IANS that the student had a rift with her mother and went to her room in a state of distress, and died by suicide. This is the third incident of a Class 12 student dying by suicide in Tamil Nadu in a span of two weeks. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has reportedly ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the factors leading to the suicides of the three girls.

In an appeal to students on Monday, CM Stalin asked them to shun suicidal tendencies and develop a positive attitude. He asserted that the government would not be a mute spectator to incidents of harassment of any kind towards girl students. Expressing anguish over 'recent incidents', apparently hinting at girl studentsâ€™ death by suicide in Kallakurichi and Tiruvallur, Stalin said persons running educational institutions should have a service motive and they should not consider their establishments as business ventures.

Quoting poet Mahakavi Bharathi's verses that inspire children to courageously oppose and fight against those who inflict harm on them, the Chief Minister said that his government would take tough action against those harming girl children. The government would not be a mute spectator to abhorrent incidents of sexual, mental or physical harassment of girl students, Stalin asserted addressing an event in a city college. "Determined action will be taken. They will be brought to book, they will get appropriate punishment," he said. He added that under no circumstances girls should be pushed to entertain suicidal thoughts. "There must not be any suicidal thoughts," he told students.

Batting for constructive thought processes aimed at positive mental health, he urged teachers and parents to talk freely with students about their problems, goals and dreams. "Students are not in colleges only to get degrees. You (educators) must give them self-confidence, courage and determination. Students, especially, girls must bravely face troubles, insults and obstacles â€¦ It is my desire that Tamil Nadu students should not only be intellectually sharp, but they need to grow as physically and mentally strong persons," he said.

In Tiruvallur district, a 17-year-old Class 12 student was found dead on the premises of her school hostel on July 25. Violence was witnessed on July 17 in Kallakurichi district following the death of another 17-year-old girl student. She was studying Class 12 in a private school in Chinnasalem's Kaniyamoor area, about 15 km from district headquarters Kallakurichi. She was found dead on July 13 on the hostel premises.

With PTI inputs

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.