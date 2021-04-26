Class 1 to 9 students promoted in Telangana amidst COVID-19 crisis

Earlier, the government had cancelled Class 10 board examinations.

In view of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Telangana Director of School Education on Monday issued a government order promoting all the students from Class 1 to 9 to the next class.

Earlier on April 15, the government had announced that all the first-year intermediate students would be promoted, and the second year examinations, scheduled to be held from May 1 to May 19, would be postponed. The fresh dates of examination are yet to be announced. Due to the prevailing health crisis, Class 10 SSC examinations also have been cancelled. The decision to cancel the examinations was taken a day after the CBSE announced cancelling its Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

The government, in a memorandum, stated, “Considering the present pandemic situation prevailing in the state and also keeping in view of the CBSE notification [dated] 14.04.2021, the government hereby cancel all Class 10 exams to be held from 17th May, 2021.” The government had said that the results of Class 10 students will be prepared on the basis of objective criteria to be developed by the SSC Board.

“Any candidate not satisfied with marks allotted will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive,” it stated.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 6,551 COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths on Monday. The state presently has 65,597 active cases.

As per the medical bulletin, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation recorded the highest of 1418 cases, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri district at 554 and Rangareddy at 482. Nizamabad recorded 389 cases while Sangareddy recorded 368 cases. Mulugu district in the state reported the least of 25 cases.

As per the hospital bed status on Monday, out of the total 19481 regular beds in both government and private hospitals, 4245 remained occupied; out of the total 16774 beds, 9746 remained occupied; and out of the total 9022 ventilator beds, 5586 remained occupied.