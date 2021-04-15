Telangana SSC exams cancelled

The government said that the results of class 10 students will be prepared on the basis of objective criteria to be developed by the SSC Board.

news Coronavirus

The Telangana government on Thursday cancelled the SSC exams, scheduled to be held from May 17. The decision comes a day after the CBSE board announced cancellation of its 10th and 12th standard board examinations. Around 5.5 lakh students were to appear for the SSC exams.

In a memorandum, the government said, “Considering the present pandemic situation prevailing in the State and also keeping in view of the CBSE notification dt. 14.04.2021, Government hereby cancel all 10th class Exams to be held from 17th May, 2021.”

The government said that the results of class 10 students will be prepared on the basis of objective criteria to be developed by the SSC Board, soon. “Any candidate not satisfied with marks allotted will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive,” the circular reads.

The announcement regarding the cancellation was made following a review meeting held by Education Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday with other officials.

Previously several students and parents had protested against the decision to conduct exams. An online petition in regard was also started by a few students. The petition filed by a person identified as Koumudi Balla read, “Due to the pandemic, schools and colleges were shut across the state forcing students to attend classes online. While many students struggled to make arrangements to attend the classes, most educational institutions run by the government- due to lack of resources required for online classes failed to conduct the classes.”

It added, “As a result, most colleges failed even to finish 50% of the entire syllabus meant for the academic year of 2020-2021. It is unfair to expect students to attend the exams without proper knowledge of what they will be facing.”

As of Thursday, over 29,000 persons had signed the petition.