Christopher W Hodges takes charge as US Consul General in Chennai

Before taking over as the Consul General in Chennai, Christopher W Hodges served as a Senior Advisor in the Office of the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts (CARE).

news News

Christopher W Hodges assumed the post of Consul General of the United States of America in Chennai on Monday, July 31. Hodges joined the Foreign Service in 2000 and has also served as the Public Affairs Officer in several countries including Israel, Vietnam and Ghana. He was also a part of the Central European Officers and as the Deputy Director in countries like Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and Lichtenstein.

On his arrival, Consul General Hodges said, “The breadth of our efforts demonstrates that the US-India relationship is one of two peoples as well as two governments. I look forward to strengthening ties throughout our consular district of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the three Union Territories of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.”

Mentioning how honoured he is to represent the US in southern India, Hodges said, “I’m honoured to represent the United States in southern India at such an exciting time in the U.S.-India relationship. Our work reflects the local and regional dynamism that enhances our broader bilateral partnership, including our rich commercial and educational ties and the exciting work our two countries are doing together on space cooperation.”

Before taking over as the Consul General in Chennai, Hodges served as a Senior Advisor in the Office of the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts (CARE). Prior to that assignment, he served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Assistance Coordination and Press and Public Diplomacy in the Bureau for Near Eastern Affairs as well as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli-Palestinian Affairs. His last overseas assignment was Assistant Deputy Chief of Mission and Chief of the Palestinian Affairs Unit at the US Embassy in Jerusalem.