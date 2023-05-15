‘Chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared’: Upasana Kamineni Konidela

"I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love that my child deserves," said Upasana, who is married to actor Ram Charan and is expecting their first child.

Entrepreneur and actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who is expecting their first child, celebrated Mother's Day with an inspiring Instagram post. "I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I did not do it to conform to society's expectations or to fit. My decision to become a mother was not driven by a desire to carry on a legacy or to strengthen my marriage," she wrote on Instagram.

"I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love & care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being," she added.

It was in December 2022 that Ram Charan and Upasana announced their approaching parenthood. The couple have been married for over ten years. In February, Upasana confirmed that their first child would be born in India, despite speculations that they could be considering having the child in the United States.

During the US television show Good Morning America, Ram Charan had requested consultation with Dr Jennifer Ashton, the show’s medical correspondent. This led to speculations that the couple could give birth to their child in the US. However, Upasana refuted the rumours and revealed that she would give birth to her kid in India. She stated that she would deliver her baby at Apollo Hospitals, where she is Vice Chairperson of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).

Upasana is the granddaughter of Apollo Hospitals Group founder Prathap C Reddy. She had requested Dr Jeniffer Ashton to join the Apollo Hospitals “family” in India along with Dr Sumana Manohar and Dr Rooma Sinha to deliver her baby.