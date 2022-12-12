Ram Charan and Upasana announce they’re expecting their first child

An announcement was shared on social media in the names of Ram Charan and Upasana’s parents, saying the couple was expecting their first child.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child together, their families announced on Monday, December 12. A social media post announcing the news was shared by Ram Charan, Upasana, and Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi. Upasana is the Vice Chairperson CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) at Apollo Hospitals, and is the granddaughter of Apollo Hospitals Group founder Prathap C Reddy. Ram Charan and Upasana got married in June 2012 in Hyderabad, and celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary earlier this year.

The announcement was made in the names of Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela (Ram Charan’s parents) and Shobana and Anil Kamineni (Upasana’s parents). "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child," the post said. Chiranjeevi also shared the post on Instagram and wrote, “So Excited to share the news!!! (sic)” Actor Chiranjeevi and his family members are devotees of the Hindu deity Hanuman.

The couple and their families have been flooded with messages congratulating them since the announcement, from members of the film industry, as well as fans and well-wishers. A day before the announcement, the couple were spotted at the Hyderabad leg of Indian Racing League 2022, along with Upasana’s brother-in-law Armaan Ebrahim, professional racer and co-founder of X1 Racing League.

Ram Charan continues to bask in the success of SS Rajamouli's RRR which released earlier in March. The film was released in Japan in October, and has reportedly beaten Rajinikanth’s 1995 film Muthu to become the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan so far. Ram Charan’s upcoming film is directed by Shankar, and also stars Kiara Advani.